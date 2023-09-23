Sunday, September 24, 2023 – A farmer has been arraigned before a State Magistrates Court after he macheted his neighbour for allegedly sleeping with his wife.

Oro Umaru was accused of cutting the wrist of one Abubakar Sanda who was his close neighbour over an allegation of having an affair with his wife.

He was arraigned Thursday, Sept. 21, on a one-count charge of attempted culpable homicide contrary to section 299 of the penal code.

According to the Police First Information Report, the case was reported by the brother of the victim, Sanda Mohammed.

The charge sheet reads: “That on 08/9/2023 at 2030hrs, one Sanda Mohammed ‘m’ of Ba’abete Fulani camp via Kaiama reported at Kaiama Police Station, that on the same date at about 1200hrs, while his younger brothers one Abubakar Sanda ‘m’ of the same address was returning from Kaiama kara market to the house, he was accosted and macheted by one Oro Umaru ‘m’ of the same address and in the process Abubakar Sanda’s right wrist was severed off the hand.

“Immediate Police action led to the arrest of Oro Umaru. During a discreet investigation at the Criminal Investigation Department, You Oro Umar confessed that you and Abubakar Sanda were living very close to each other and that sometime in the year 2022 you suspected Abubakar Sanda of having an affair with your wife, Fatima Oro, and that you have caught them on several occasion of which you reported same to your father, one Alhaji Hamadu but nothing was done.

“You confessed further that on 06/9/2023 at about 2200hrs, you caught Abubakar Sanda discussing with your wife, Fatima and that when Abubakar Sanda sighted you coming in that direction, he took to his heels.

“You Oro Umaru further confessed that on 08/09/2023 you went and attacked Abubakar Sanda in his house and in the process you macheted him and severely cut off his right wrist and also macheted him on the forehead.”

The plea of the accused person was not taken by the court but the police prosecutor, Gbenga Ayeni, urged the court to remand the suspect to the Federal Correctional facility pending the time when investigation on the matter would be concluded.

Gbadeyan Kamson, ordered the remand of the suspect and adjourned the case till October 11, 2023.