Tuesday, September 19, 2023 – Hundreds of football fans stormed into a hotel in Tehran on Monday, September 18, to catch a glimpse of star player Cristiano Ronaldo after he arrived with his Saudi teammates ahead of a game.

As Ronaldo arrived with his team mates, a mammoth crowd chased after the Al-Nassr bus. They then surrounded his hotel, chanting “Ronaldo, Ronaldo”.

Efforts made by security to control them proved abortive.

The fans, who held Ronaldo posters and wore Ronaldo shirts, pushed past police, filling the corridors and public spaces of the Espians Palace Hotel.

Ronaldo arrived on his first visit to Iran with the Saudi football club Al Nassr, which is set to play Iran’s Persepolis in Tehran on Sept. 19. The return game will be played in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, on Nov. 27.

Ronaldo was seen smiling as he was escorted up to his room at the Espinas Palace Tehran by security guards followed by the remainder of the Al-Nassr squad and their staff.

An entire floor has been set aside for the Al-Nassr party with a suite reserved for Ronaldo.

🔴🚨 الصور الأولى | لوصول حافلة نادي النصر السعودي @AlNassrFC إلى طهران وسط استقبال كبير من الجماهير الإيرانية 🇮🇷 pic.twitter.com/eqTEeocPFO — beIN SPORTS الإخبارية (@beINSPORTSNews) September 18, 2023

Wild scenes in Iran as football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo arrived in the capital Tehran with his Saudi club team Al Nassr to play Persepolis in the #ACL 👇 pic.twitter.com/e3dReCcbmN — AJE Sport (@AJE_Sport) September 18, 2023

اللي قاعد يصير حالياً بالفندق اقل شي يمكن وصفه بالجنون هتافات وصخب وحماس وفرحة من الايرانيين بتواجد رونالدو شعبية تاريخية 🤯💛 pic.twitter.com/p0p0gGKhSe — Ali (@11l_p) September 18, 2023

هي أشيـاء لا تُشتـرى 💛



كُن أقرب وشاهد كواليس وصول #العالمي 🤩

إلى العاصمة الإيرانية طهـران

عبـر حساب #النصر الرسمي في سناب شات 🤳https://t.co/Hrdf7HugGG pic.twitter.com/lsgfBiP2Uv — نادي النصر السعودي (@AlNassrFC) September 18, 2023

Watch videos below.