Wednesday, September 6, 2023 – Formula One Ferrari driver, Carlos Sainz Jr. was robbed of his luxury watch hours after coming third at the Italian Grand Prix Sunday, September 3 but the racer chased down the thief and got his watch back.

Sainz, 29, who hails from Spain, was targeted near the Armani Hotel in Milan for his $540,000 Richard Mille watch while still wearing his team uniform, according to ESPN.

The driver, his trainer and witnesses then chased the suspects and were able to retrieve the watch, according to Italian media.

Sainz was then filmed catching his breath as police handcuffed a suspect.

He took to X to discuss the incident.

“As many of you already know, yesterday we experienced an unfortunate incident in Milano. The most important thing is that we are all OK and this will only remain as an unpleasant anecdote,” Sainz wrote.

“Many thanks to all the people who helped us yesterday, to the Milan police for their quick intervention and thanks for all your messages.”

Watch the video below

Carlos out of breathe from chasing his own thieves everyone patting him on the back telling him good job🥹🥹😭😭😂



Tearsssssss pic.twitter.com/1jwiEmzBvR — Leema⁵⁵ | CARLOS DAY (@Halyma221) September 4, 2023