Saturday, September 30, 2023 – Former Director General of the Communications Authority Ezra Chiloba may be headed to jail over corruption if the move by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is anything to go by.

This is after EACC launched a probe into the alleged mismanagement of funds at the Communications Authority during Chiloba’s tenure.

In a letter dated September 28, the commission noted that it is investigating Chiloba over abuse of office and conflict of interest allegations.

According to EACC, the mismanagement of funds is alleged to have occurred between the financial years 2021/2022 and 2023/2024.

“The Commission is investigating allegations of abuse of office and conflict of interest against Ezra Chiloba Simiyu the suspended Director General, Communications Authority,” EACC said in its statement.

EACC also asked Acting Communications Authority Director General Cristopher Wambua to produce a number of documents to help the commission conduct comprehensive investigations.

These include the National Treasury Audit Report, the Mortgage Loan Policy, the Mortgage Loan Book, and an authorised panel of values.

EACC also wants CA to produce minutes of the Special Board Audit and Risk Assurance Committee meeting held on August 8, and specific details regarding all mortgage loan beneficiaries.

This request from EACC follows the suspension of Chiloba on September 18. Following this development, Christopher Wambua was appointed as the Acting Director General.

Chiloba, who was used by President William Ruto to undermine Raila Odinga and his allies during the Azimio protests, assumed office in 2021, succeeding Francis Wangusi who retired. Chiloba’s initial appointment was for a term of four years, with the possibility of renewal.

