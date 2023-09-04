Monday, September 4, 2023 – A suspected fraudster identified as Edna Stephen alias Kendy has been exposed for conning Kenyans of their hard-earned money.

Edna pretends that she is taking jobless Kenyans to Dubai.

A lady who lost money in the job scam narrated how Edna printed a fake visa for her.

She found out that the visa was fake when she was preparing to fly out of the country.

When she reported the matter at Central Police Station, the officer in charge informed her that several victims had lodged complaints against Edna.

Apparently, the cop even had Edna’s phone number and when she called her, she did not pick up the phone.

Edna is alleged to be connected with rogue cops and that’s why she is operating with impunity.

Here is a post by the victim.

