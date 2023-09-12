Tuesday, September 12, 2023 – Interior Principal Secretary, Raymond Omollo, has dared former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to deny the fact that he secretly met President William Ruto in Mombasa last month.

Omollo, who was reacting after Raila Odinga expelled five Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party lawmakers for meeting Ruto, said it was hypocrisy for Baba to expel the five legislators yet he had also met the President.

The PS said Raila Odinga went to Mombasa at night to look for President William Ruto, who was on an official visit to the coastal city.

“Raila even followed him to Mombasa in the middle of the night.

“That is the truth, and the time has come for us to tell our people the bitter truth so that our region can develop.

“Aren’t we seeking power to bring development to our people?” Omollo posed.

The five lawmakers who have been expelled from ODM for meeting Ruto are; Langata MP Felix Odiwuor aka Jalang’o, Caroli Omondi (Suba South) Gideon Ochanda( Bondo), Elisha Odhiambo ( Gem), and Kisumu senator Prof Tom Ojienda.

