Tuesday, September 26, 2023 – Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha’s private love life has been exposed to the public after it emerged that she is secretly having an affair with national assembly speaker Moses Wetangula.

According to fearless blogger Aoko Otieno, Nakhumicha was married before she fell in love with Wetangula.

She is said to have dumped her husband and abandoned her two kids.

“If it wasn’t for me, would you know CS Nakumincha left her husband and two kids for Wetangula?” Aoko posed and promised to bring more gist on her upcoming YouTube channel.

Check out her X post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.