Thursday, September 7, 2023 – The expulsion of Lang’ata MP Felix Odiwuor, alias Jalang’o, and his rebel friends from Raila Odinga’s ODM Party, has continued to elicit mixed reactions across the political divide.

While many have termed the move as long overdue, others have criticized Raila for unfairly targeting the rebels for simply agreeing to work with President William Ruto.

In a statement, President William Ruto’s close allies condemned Raila Odinga for expelling the rebels, accusing him of double standards.

Led by Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei, the Kenya Kwanza brigade wondered why no action had been taken against Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka for attending the state dinner at State House, Nairobi, which was hosted by Ruto in honour of the visiting Heads of State and Government.

Cherargei termed ODM’s decision as political, conmanship, intimidation, and blackmail, something he said must end.

“Double stand by Azimio-OKA/Tinga is unprecedented and hypocritical because Kalonzo was in the state house yesterday where before him, my law lecturer, Sen. Prof. Ojienda, Jalango and others visited, they have been expelled; will Kalonzo also be expelled from Azimio-OKA / wiper party for going to state house yesterday?”

“Tinga has met Ruto several times. Will he also be expelled from ODM/Azimio-OKA?

This political conmanship, intimidation, and blackmail must come to an end,” Cherargei said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST



