Thursday, September 14, 2023 – Brandon Hunter, a former Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic player has passed on at the age of 42.

The standout high school hoops player in Cincinnati was a star forward for the Bobcats, earning three first-team All-MAC conference selections and leading the NCAA in rebounding his senior season before being taken with the 56th overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft.

He played 67 games over two seasons in the Association, scoring a career-high 17 points against the Milwaukee Bucks in 2004.

Hunter had an extensive career overseas as well, suiting up for numerous international clubs from 2006-13 in Greece, Italy, Puerto Rico, and more. He got into coaching, real estate, and sports management following his playing days.