Sunday, September 24, 2023 – Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC )Commissioner Dr. Roselyn Akombe has shared her views following a proposal by Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei to extend the Presidential term limit to 7 years.

In a post on her official X page on Saturday, Akombe said changing the Presidential term limit will allow President William Ruto to start a fresh term in office.

She said this has happened in other countries where the Presidential term limits were amended.

“In too many countries where the political elite amends the length of the Presidency or introduce term limits, the clock starts afresh,” she said.

She was reminiscent that when late former President Daniel Arap Moi introduced the term limits in 1992, he ran again for the top seat yet he had ruled Kenya from 1978.

“Moi did the same in 1992. Let’s get ready,” Akombe added.

In December 1991, during a KANU delegates meeting at Kasarani Stadium, Moi repealed Section 2A of the constitution, thereby making Kenya a multi-party state.

The change enabled the introduction of term limits to the Presidency.

Moi went on to rule for two terms under the repealed constitution from 1992 to 2002 when he finally handed over power.

Cherargei on Friday proposed the extension of the presidential term limit from the current five to seven years.

This was in a memorandum the Senator submitted to the National Dialogue Committee at Bomas of Kenya.

“The extension of the Presidential term of seven years each term for two terms from the current five years to allow stability and pragmatic development in the country,” he said.

