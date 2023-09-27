Wednesday, September 27, 2023 – Former Kiambu County Governor, William Kabogo has reacted after details emerged of the millions of shillings in allowances former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka and Kikuyu Member of Parliament, Kimani Ichung’wah are demanding in the ongoing bipartisan talks at the Bomas of Kenya.

One of the local dailies reported that Kalonzo, who is leading the Azimio brigade in the talks, and Ichung’wah, who is leading the Kenya Kwanza Alliance brigade, have demanded Sh 106 million in allowances to facilitate the talks which are supposed to end the hostility between the government and the opposition.

Reacting to the claims, Kabogo said it was a big shame for the two factions to demand money from taxpayers yet they were assigned the job of bringing peace to the country.

Initially, the two factions had said they agreed to hold talks at the Bomas of Kenya to save taxpayers money.

“If I remember correctly talks were taken to Bomas to save on costs. Anyway, peace has no price, they say,” Kabogo wrote on his official X page.

