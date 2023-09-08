Friday, September 8, 2023 – Former Barcelona defender, Gerard Piqué and his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti have been spotted on holiday in Croatia.

The former footballer, 36, who has reportedly moved Clara, 24, into the home he shared with ex-wife Shakira was pictured enjoying a paddleboard session in the sea with her.

Gerard and Shakira confirmed the end of their 11-year relationship last June after former FC Barcelona and Spain star Pique was accused of cheating on the singer with Clara, his current girlfriend.