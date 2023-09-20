Wednesday, September 20, 2023 – Actress Annie Idibia has taken to Instagram to celebrate her husband, singer 2Face Idibia, who turned a year older on Monday, September 18.

Annie said she didn’t celebrate her husband on social media on his birthday because her heart was so ‘heavy.’’

In her post shared on Wednesday, September 20, Annie stated that every day with 2Face is a blessing and a celebration.

Describing him as a king with the heart of a child, Annie wrote;

‘18th September was “ A Guy ‘s “ Birthday!!!!

Been so quiet …heart so heavy .

Refused to celebrate or do anything concerning his BD

I CELEBRATE YOU EVERYDAY,ANY GIVEN TIME..

Heart so golden… you see the best in everyone . Never judging … so selfless.. A KING with the heart of a child.

It’s your birthday everyday to me .. I love you.

Everyday with u is rare blessing and celebration.

And hey baby … yassss it’s your birthday everyday till month is over

Happy birthday to you my World

God bless you Sir @official2baba”