Sunday, September 3, 2023 – DAP-K Party Leader Eugene Wamalwa has slammed Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi over his remarks that President William Ruto cannot be challenged in the 2027 elections.

Mudavadi is on record taking pride in Ruto’s ability to retain power in the oncoming vote, stating that no one would challenge him.

However, during a funeral of former Minister, the late James Osogo in Budalang’i, where they were both in attendance, Eugene blasted the former ANC leader for opting to play second fiddle to the president, yet he also got the capacity to challenge him in the same seat.

“I want to differ with Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang’ula. They say that President Ruto is a political giant and is unbeatable, so we should not challenge him. We are not ready to wait until Ruto is done. If they fear the so-called giant, they should get out of the way.

“They should leave to us Ruto and get out of the way. We will face off with him in 2027. Western Kenya is also capable of producing a leader,” he said.

According to Wamalwa, Western Kenya is also capable of producing a president in 2027.

Mudavadi has always urged the Western Kenya region to be decisive and firm in their decision to support Ruto and his agenda for the nation.

In any public forum he is in, the Prime CS has always noted that Western stands a better chance to benefit from Ruto’s administration as compared to the previous regimes which he says did not prioritize the needs of the people of Western Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST