Friday, September 8, 2023 – Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah may land himself in deep trouble if he continues making derogatory remarks about some judges.

This is after the Supreme Court warned him of dire consequences if he didn’t stop talking ill of some judges.

The warning came after Omtatah, a vocal critic of the government, allegedly made a series of statements against a section of the Supreme Court bench.

However, the Supreme Court Judges failed to identify the issues that the activist had raised against them.

Supreme Court Judges noted that Omtatah’s remarks were unbecoming of a public official and a party in an ongoing case before the court.

“Our attention has been drawn to a video clip circulating in the public domain showing, Okiya Omtatah Okoiti, the 1st applicant in the instant Motion, naming Judges of this Court in a derogatory manner, even as this matter was pending before us,” the court ruled.

“We must remind parties that the dignity and authority of this Court or indeed any court of law should not be taken for granted.”

In the statement, Supreme Court Judges reminded Omtatah that he could be held liable for his actions, noting that the Judiciary will not tolerate such behaviours.

“We would like to state without any equivocation that we shall not hesitate to cite and punish any party or person whose conduct interferes or attempts to interfere with the course of justice in relation to any matter pending determination before the Court or whose conduct deliberately undermines the Court’s authority or dignity,” the judges ruled.

“We find the message delivered in that video clip contemptuous and debasing the dignity of this Court.”

The Contempt of Court Act 2016 defines contempt of court as any act that interferes or tends to interfere with the course of justice.

The Kenyan DAILY POST