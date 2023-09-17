Sunday, September 17, 2023 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested a man who has been selling fake Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) recruitment letters at KSh 400,000 each.

The suspected fraudster, identified as Parick Njue, was arrested in Nyeri town following investigations into complaints received from members of the public in Central Kenya.

EACC further said that Njue had been selling the fake KDF recruitment letters, for amounts ranging from KSh 400,000- KSh 500,000.

“In one case, the suspect had asked for KSh 450,000 from the complainant who paid KSh 300,000 on September 11, 2023, and was issued with the fake recruitment letter. The complainant was to pay the balance on September 15, 2023, to be “cleared to sign all remaining admission forms” in readiness for “direct recruitment” to KDF,” the Commission said.

At the time of the arrest, EACC said it intercepted two other victims who were about to pay KSh 500,000 each for the fake KDF recruitment letters

The Kenyan DAILY POST.