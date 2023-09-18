Monday, September 18, 2023 – Nairobi County Governor, Johnson Sakaja has reacted after he was ranked the worst-performing governor by a new survey that was made public on Saturday.

The survey which was conducted by Insight Strategists Solutions Africa (ISSA) in conjunction with City Hub Company Limited ranked Sakaja as the worst-performing governor due to massive corruption at city hall and turning the beautiful city of Nairobi into a hawker’s paradise.

But in response on his official X page, Sakaja dismissed the ranking and outlined the number of projects he has done in Nairobi in the past year.

This is what Sakaja wrote on his X page.

“I see such ratings and laugh. Nairobi has collected the highest revenue in 5 years, paid 7,640 CHVs monthly from Aug last year, built first ICU, 2nd renal unit, 1st NICU ever, employed 2,500 Green Army, built 10 kitchens to feed 250k children already 88k on-boarded, tarmacked roads, put up street lights, issued bursaries and scholarships worth >1B (compared to 3B in 10 years) bursaries issued every school term now for the first time, increased ward based projects to 23Million per ward from 17, building markets and restarted projects stalled for the last 6 years, etc etc. Who did the ranking and what were the metrics?”

