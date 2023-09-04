Monday, September 4, 2023 – A pretty woman suspected to be a notorious shoplifter was humiliated in public after she was caught red-handed stealing diapers in a supermarket.

She skillfully hid the diapers in her undergarments but it was not a lucky day for her.

She was nabbed trying to leave the supermarket with the stolen diapers and humiliated in public by security guards.

The video has sparked reactions among social media users.

A section of social media users sympathized with her and even offered to start an online campaign to help her financially.

Others called her out and said that she deserved the humiliation because she is simply a thief.

Watch the video and different reactions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.