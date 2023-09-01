Friday, September 1, 2023 – Elon Musk has revealed that his estranged transgender daughter has become a communist, blaming her politics on the expensive private high school she attended, for” brainwashing” her.

Musk’s now 19-year-old child last year legally changed her gender to female and her name to Vivian Jenna Wilson, saying in court filings that she ‘no longer wishes to be related’ to the billionaire Tesla CEO ‘in any way.’

In an excerpt from an upcoming biography of Musk published on Thursday August 31, by the Wall Street Journal, author Walter Isaac’s son wrote that Musk’s rift with Vivian ‘pained him more than anything in his life since the infant death of his firstborn child Nevada,’ who died just 10 weeks old of sudden infant death syndrome.

The billionaire was ‘generally sanguine’ when he first learned of his child’s transition, but things changed when Vivian, who also goes by Jenna, began expressing extreme Marxist views and declared her intention to sever all ties, according to Isaacson.

‘She went beyond socialism to being a full communist and thinking that anyone rich is evil,’ Musk told the author, placing blame in part on Crossroads, the private K-12 school in Santa Monica where annual tuition costs up to $50,000.

Isaacson writes that when Vivian was 16, which would have been 2020 or 2021, she texted the wife of Elon’s brother to come out, writing: ‘Hey, I’m transgender, and my name is now Jenna … Don’t tell my dad.’

The biographer reveals that Musk’s painful rift with Vivian is partly responsible for the billionaire’s ongoing obsession with ‘woke’ ideology, which he views as a threat to human civilization and motivated his $42 billion purchase of Twitter last year.

‘Unless the woke mind virus, which is fundamentally anti-science, anti-merit, and anti-human in general, is stopped, civilization will never become multi-planetary,’ Musk told the author.

Musk has a total of nine living children, including five with Wilson, two with ex-girlfriend Grimes, and two with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis.