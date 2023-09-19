Tuesday, September 19, 2023 – The beauty queen wife of the notorious drug boss, El Chapo, is celebrating her recent prison release by partying in Los Angeles nightclubs.

Emma Coronel, third wife of the drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán, was freed on Wednesday, September 13, after serving two years for drug trafficking and money laundering.

She had been placed under house arrest and served two-thirds of her sentence.

Coronel was released from the halfway house in California and will be on supervised release for the next four years, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Celebrating her newfound freedom, the beauty queen took to clubbing in LA. She attended an event at a venue known as El Farallon, held by her attorney, Mariel Colón Miró, who’s now a singer.

34-year-old Emma Coronel married the cartel leader when she was just a teenager.

She was arrested in February 2021 at Dulles International Airport. She ultimately pleaded guilty to multiple federal drug charges including conspiring to distribute heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, and marijuana. She admitted to helping her husband move at least 450 kilograms of cocaine, 90 kilograms of heroin, and nearly 90,000 kilograms of marijuana into the US.

She was sentenced to three years in prison by a US judge in November 2021. She completed 31 months of the 36-month sentence.

Prior to her release, Coronel was transferred from a federal prison in Fort Worth, Texas, to a halfway house facility administered by Residential Reentry Management in Long Beach, California, on May 30, 2023.