Thursday, September 14, 2023 – Edwin Castro, who won Powerball’s record-breaking $2 billion jackpot this February, has splashed once more on a luxurious mansion.

The lucky lottery winner has already purchased at least two other California mansions since winning and now he has bought a $47 million compound in Bel Air, Los Angeles.

Castro’s crib brags seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and an infinity pool with panoramic views of Los Angeles.

The mansion boasts DJ turntables, a champagne tasting room, a suspended glass walkway, a wine cellar and a theater.

There are walk-in closets and sitting areas in the bedrooms, and an enormous koi pond in the entry area.

The first property he purchased, for a cool $25.5 million after claiming his onetime lump sum payment of $997.6 million, is in the Hollywood Hills area of LA and features five bedrooms and seven bathrooms spread over 13,500 square feet.

Later in March, The Post reported the California native had gotten a second house, this one in his hometown of Altadena, not far from where he bought the life-changing Powerball ticket.

That second house, built in 1953, offers unobstructed views of the San Gabriel Mountains, a fireplace-equipped living room, an art studio and a pond.

Between the three homes, Castro has now spent a combined $76 million on real estate, plus a $250,000 vintage Porsche he was spotted taking for a cruise around town back in April.