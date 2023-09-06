Wednesday, September 6, 2023 – Samidoh’s wife Edday Nderitu has applied for asylum in the United States, 4 months after leaving the country with her kids.

An asylum is a form of protection that allows individuals to remain in the United States instead of being deported to a country where they fear persecution or harm.

Under US law, people who flee their countries due to fear of persecution can apply for asylum, and if granted, they are given protection and the right to stay in the United States, referred to as asylees.

She has settled in Lowell Boston and already secured a job.

She has also moved into her own house and bought a car.

A source close to Edday revealed that she wants to start a new life.

“I am happy for her. She is very hardworking. Edday leaves work at 1 am. She works in shifts. She has hired a caregiver for her children,” the source revealed.

The source further revealed that Edday was sick and tired of Samidoh’s constant cheating and made it clear that she could no longer tolerate a polygamous marriage.

“It was so painful when she told me that she would decide [if to go ahead with the divorce or not] .

“I knew that she was fed up, but it was hard for her to express it,” the source said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.