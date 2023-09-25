Monday, September 25, 2023 – President William Ruto’s chief economic advisor, Dr. David Ndii has once again attacked the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government, saying it is headed in the wrong direction.

In a tweet on Sunday, Ndii pointed out the recent visit of President William Ruto to the United States, saying that he will come back to find people in the streets.

David Ndii was referring to the previous countrywide protests over the high cost of living that were halted after the government decided to hold talks with the opposition.

“It’s regrettably clear that the contest between pluralism and patrimonialism is going to be a long one. You come back from positioning Kenya on the global stage to find we’ve gone back to grand marches and herding buffaloes. Bure kabisa.” said Ndii

A few days ago the Oxford-trained economist revealed to Kenyans that whatever is being done by the government may work or not but Kenyans should brace themselves for the pain to clear outstanding debt.

“I’m not a politician. I don’t sell hope. It is going to be painful. And it may not work. Even Oxford and Havard-trained doctors lose patients,” Ndii stated.

