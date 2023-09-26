Tuesday, September 26, 2023 – President William Ruto’s chief economic advisor, Dr. David Ndii, has blasted Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, for forming a Kikuyu political outfit called ‘’ Kamwene Forum’

Karua and a section of Azimio One Kenya leaders from the Mt Kenya region have formed the Kamwene forum which is set to address political and economic issues affecting Mt Kenya region residents.

Commenting on his X page on Tuesday, Ndii who is an Oxford-trained economist, said the Kamwene forum is self-centered, insular, and mean-spirited.

He also wondered why Karua would sit down and form a Mt Kenya tribal group knowing very well that Kikuyus all over the country.

“Kamwene translates to self-centered, insular, mean-spirited, and is used exclusively as a negative trait. I don’t know how a community with 1/4 to 1/3 of its members settled out of their ancestral region can contemplate such a political ideology,” Ndii stated.

