Saturday, September 2, 2023 – Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza has been accused of intimidating county staff by instructing them to wear clothes of the same colour as hers during official functions.

According to Robert Alai, the controversial governor doesn’t allow any staff member to outshine her when it comes to dressing.

They must toe the line and dress the way she likes.

Alai shared photos of Kawira’s staff members dressed in uniform during a recent official function to prove his claims.

“Huko Meru, the governor is intimidating that no staff is allowed to wear clothes which are not of the same colour as hers lest you outshine her.

“IT’S NOT ALLOWED,’’ Alai tweeted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.