Tuesday, September 19, 2023 – Heavily armed cops confronted suspected thugs believed to be behind house breaking-ins in Mombasa after getting intelligence reports.

The thugs broke into an apartment and made away with household items in their private car, not knowing that they were being trailed by the cops.

They were accosted in the middle of the road and ordered to surrender or face the consequences.

A video taken by an eyewitness showed the cops drawing their guns and ordering the thugs to lie down.

They were arrested after surrendering and bundled into a police Landcruiser.

Watch the video of the dramatic incident.

