Tuesday, September 26, 2023 – Business was almost brought to a standstill along a major road after a middle-aged man attempted to take his own life.

In the video shared on social media by an eye-witness, the seemingly depressed man is seen trying to jump to his death as onlookers plead with him to stop it.

Luckily, he was subdued by two energetic men.

It is alleged that he wanted to take his own life over the high cost of living.

Although the incident happened in Nigeria, such incidents are also common even here in Kenya, as millions grapple with the high cost of living.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.