Tuesday, September 5, 2023 – There was drama after a sex worker confronted a man in Kisii and demanded to be paid her dues.

The two were having sex when they were ambushed by the police but the man refused to pay her, claiming that he had not ejaculated by the time they were interrupted.

However, the no-nonsense lady insisted that the man must pay her since he had penetrated her and she didn’t care if he ejaculated or not.

They had agreed on Ksh 400 per shot.

Watch the dramatic video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.