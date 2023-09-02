Saturday, September 2, 2023 – Samidoh’s cousin Bernice Saroni has responded to Karen Nyamu after she made a comment on Tiktok aimed at hurting her and the singer’s wife Edday Nderitu.

Karen defended Samidoh over claims that he has abandoned his children.

She claimed that the Mugithi star has been taking care of his children single-handedly since they were born and hinted that he continued to support them even after they relocated to America.

She further fired salvos at Edday and Bernice for making it a big deal after reportedly feeding the kids for just one month and enrolling them in a free public school in America.

“Amelea watoto single-handedly for years. Mnawapa chakula ya tumbo mwezi moja na shule ya bure mnasumbua kila mtu,” she wrote on Tiktok.

Bernice hit out at Karen following the remarks and reminded her that Kenyans pay millions to get their kids to America.

She said it is a dream for many parents for their kids to pursue their education in America, adding that whether Edday’s children are pursuing free education in America or not is none of her business.

“Free or not, education is the key,” she wrote.

She further claimed that Karen Nyamu is suffering from bipolar disorder, a form of mental illness.

Check out her post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.