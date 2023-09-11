Monday, September 11, 2023 – Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi’s woes have continued to escalate attracting the wrath of his constituents.

On Saturday, the protestors lit bonfires along the untarmacked road heading to Governor Wamatangi’s home.

The protestors attributed the current administration’s poor development record to a rift between Wamatangi and Kabete MP Wamacukuru James Githua.

Significantly, it’s worth noting that the responsibility for road maintenance in the area falls under the jurisdiction of the legislator.

Residents, in particular, voiced their apprehensions about the impending El Nino, as predicted by the weatherman.

They expressed concerns that the ongoing leadership disputes among the county’s leaders will distract them from their mandate to ensure the road is maintained.

The residents expressed fears that based on the current trajectory, the road will be rendered impassable if El Nino occurs as predicted.

“We shall not just standby, we want the MP to repair the wrote. We do not care about his fallout with the Governor,” lamented a protester.

“We do not want a fight. We don’t care who is supposed to repair the road whether it is the MP or the County Government,” added another.

“Wamatangi and Wamacukuru should not implicate us in their fights. Every person campaigned on their own terms and we elected both of them in their respective positions,” another complained.

In recent months, Wamatangi found himself on the defence against other Kiambu County leaders forcing Deputy Governor Rigathi Gachagua to convene a reconciliatory meeting.

Members of the Kiambu County Assembly objected to Wamatangi’s decision to issue bursaries directly to parents within the county’s wards.

