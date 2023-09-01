Friday, September 1, 2023 – Gatundu South MP Gabriel Kagombe came face-to-face with police brutality.

This is after he physically faced off with a contingent of police officers who switched off his microphone following a disagreement that occurred at his event in Kiambu County.

In a video clip that was shared widely, police officers stormed the event and ordered the MP to stop addressing the public before they shut down his public address system.

However, the UDA MP defied their order and insisted on speaking to his constituents, who watched as the incident unfolded.

He also apportioned blame on Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi for his woes but did not provide sufficient evidence to back his claims.

“Today, I witnessed the total disregard of human rights by the police in Gatundu South, under the instructions of the Governor,” Kagombe claimed.

He added that Wamatangi deployed the police to derail him from addressing the numerous challenges his constituents were facing.

“I want to know when police started taking instructions from holders of elected office – more so in the devolved units. We are at war with impunity and state capture. Lines are drawn,” Kagombe warned.

He further implored Wamatangi to respect local leaders, including Members of the County Assembly and Members of Parliament.

“These people elected the governor with the same vote that they elected the MP, the MCA, and all other elected leaders,” the Gatundu South MP lamented.

Surprisingly, it is the same UDA MP that supported police brutality against Raila Odinga’s Azimio demonstrators in April.

