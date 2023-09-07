Thursday, September 7, 2023 – There was drama at Nyayo Estate in Embakasi after the residents confronted Francis Atwoli’s son, Jamasai, over his unruly behaviours.

Jamasai has a habit of bullying the residents using his father’s name.

His neighbours were fed up with his shenanigans, prompting them to confront him after he came home late at night and started creating a disturbance.

In the video, the infuriated residents are seen reprimanding Jamasai.

He threatens to call the police.

A woman is heard telling him to go ahead and call the police, adding that they don’t care.

Word has it that Philip Kwoba, Atwoli’s youngest son, also has a tendency of coming home late at night while intoxicated and disturbs the residents.

Both of them were provided with Prado TX vehicles by their father.

