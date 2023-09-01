Friday, September 1, 2023 – There was a physical altercation between a husband, his wife, and his mother-in-law after he found out through a DNA test that the children born during the marriage were not biologically his.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows the man and his mother-in-law using abusive words against each other.

After the DNA test result was announced, the man took the lead while his wife and mother-in-law followed out.

However, the two women did not follow the man silently but rather insulted him in loud voices as he walked out of the building.

It even got worse when they got to the radio station’s compound.

The man’s mother-in-law tried to physically assault her son-in-law, but the people present separated the fight before it could degenerate.

When the wife saw what was going on, she joined her mum to fight her husband.

But others pulled her away and prevented them from fighting.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.