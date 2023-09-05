Tuesday, September 5, 2023 – Lucia Nzoongo is one lucky woman.

This is after Sports CS Ababu Namwamba appointed her to a lucrative government position minutes after Interior CS Kithure Kindiki fired her.

Namwamba appointed Lucia Nzoongo as a member of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Film Commission.

In a Gazette Notice dated August 31, the Sports CS indicated that Nzoongo’s 3-year tenure began on Friday, September 1.

“The Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, the Arts and Sports appoints Lucia Nzoongo to be a member of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Film Commission, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from September 1, 2023,” read the notice in part.

In the same day’s Gazette Notice, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki revoked her appointment as a member of the National Campaign Against Drug Abuse Authority (NACADA) Board.

Nzoongo’s appointment was revoked on Friday, coinciding with the start of her new position at KFC.

She was replaced by Hassan ole Naado.

The former NACADA board member had been appointed to the position via a presidential order in February 2023.

She was appointed alongside Former Emgwen MP Elijah Lagat, Ali Swaleh Nyamai, Ann Njeri Mathu, and Fredrick Ngugi.

In her new role, Nzoongo will help oversight the commission whose mandate includes developing, promoting, and marketing the film industry locally and internationally.

KFC is also mandated with coordinating and certifying persons, associations, and organizations participating in the production of film, photography, video, stills, animation, new media, and related media as well as establishing and administering a film promotion fund and incubation centres for the film industry.

The Kenyan DAILY POST