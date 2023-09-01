Friday, September 1, 2023 – A cunning man who attempted to flee without paying after procuring the services of a sex worker had it rough after she accosted him.

He tried to flee in a boda boda but the no-nonsense sex worker cornered him.

She blocked the motorbike and confronted him head-on as passersby watched.

It is alleged that the man sneaked out of the lodging and jumped on a boda boda, prompting the lady to chase after him.

