Tuesday, September 5, 2023 – A video circulating online shows the moment a 29-year-old man suspected to be a fake doctor was nabbed in the line of duty at a public hospital.

The fast-trending video showed a crowd of people, some of whom are believed to be staff of the hospital, murmuring and expressing shock at the conduct of the suspect.

The suspect was arrested while in the process of attending to a patient who had been admitted to the emergency ward.

When approached by a senior medical officer, the suspect allegedly became jittery and attempted to escape but was apprehended by the hospital security.

The suspect is seen in the viral video wearing scrubs while being hauled by the hospital security, who later handed him over to the Police.

The incident happened at a public hospital in Ghana.

