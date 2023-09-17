Sunday, September 17, 2023 – Drama unfolded on Thursday night after a businesswoman stormed the residence of nominated Member of Parliament Hon. Trizah Wanjiru Mwangi in Runda, claiming that she had snatched her husband.

Hellen Muthoni, a successful businesswoman in Kamukunji, Nairobi, confronted the Nominated MP after gaining entry to her home, insisting she had an appointment with the MP.

However, when the MP came down to meet the unexpected visitor, insults began to fly, capturing the attention of neighbors in the peaceful neighborhood.

The woman asserted that Jacob Macharia, a businessman from Nyandarua, was her husband, and they have children together.

Interestingly, Jacob Macharia has been living with the MP for over a decade, and they share two children.

The businesswoman, a mother of three, initiated a violent altercation in the MP’s opulent home, maintaining that Macharia was her husband, and they have children together.

A source revealed that the MP had been aware of Hellen’s presence in Macharia’s life and her children but believed the two had separated long before she met Macharia.

“She wanted to legalise her marriage so that come 2027, she is set to campaign,” said the source.

Below are photos of the nominated MP and the man she is accused of snatching from another woman.

