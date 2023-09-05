Tuesday, September 5, 2023 – Dr Dave Oludhe, a Kisumu-based doctor, was laid to rest over the weekend in an emotional burial attended by friends and family.

Oludhe was a frequent reveller in clubs around Kisumu.

He died months after he was beaten to a pulp by bouncers at Alleways Bar over an unsettled bill.

Oludhe’s death was shrouded in mystery, with reports going around that he died from a blood clot caused by the injuries he sustained after being beaten by the bouncers.

See photos of his burial.

