Friday, September 22, 2023 – Coffee traders in the country have blamed Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua after the prices of coffee fell by 31 percent.

Data from Nairobi Coffee Exchange (NCE) shows the average price recorded in August 2022 was Sh 266.32 per kilo but has now dropped by about 31 percent to Sh 183.41 for the same quantity during the most recent auction.

The drop in prices, according to our sources, is because Gachagua instituted reforms that are hurting the prices of coffee in the country.

One of the reforms was chasing out traders (local and international) who were buying Kenyan coffee and searching for markets abroad.

Last month, Mr Gachagua said the reforms are unstoppable and that some of the proposals that have been made to revive the sector will be enacted into law by December

