Thursday, September 28, 2023 – Dorris Tando risks losing her life at the hands of her abusive husband Raymond Nduga, who has been subjecting her to physical abuse.

Tando’s marital woes were exposed to the public after her husband was captured in a viral video assaulting her along Ngong Road.

It is now emerging that her father had tried to rescue her from the toxic marriage but she cursed him on social media.

“My husband is my husband and you have no choice but to accept the fact,” she wrote.

