Saturday, September 23, 2023 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof. Kithure Kindiki has banned Okolea meetings that are organized by Meru County Governor Kawira Mwangaza.

The order comes after chaos erupted last Sunday during Mwangaza’s ‘Okolea Program’ function at Makiri, Igembe South Constituency.

Speaking at Igembe Central Constituency on Friday, Kindiki termed the Okolea meetings as inciteful.

He accused Mwangaza’s supporters of starting the chaos, leading to retaliation from opponents.

“Reports that have reached me is that the Governor’s (Mwangaza) allies were inciteful, disrupted peace and assaulted journalists … .thinking they are defending Meru governor. The targeted people also broke the law,” Kindiki said.

The CS said he would deal with the case as he dealt with anti-government protests called by Azimio.

“To have a disciplined nation that follows the law… you have seen how I have been strict on Azimio politicians aiding crime,” he said.

“We have banned meetings that incite people. This is final.”

Kindiki said he is aware that Mwangaza is planning to hold a similar meeting in Imenti Central Constituency this Sunday.

“We are not going to allow it. If you think it is a joke, try it. Don’t try me,” the CS said.

In the last Okolea Programme function, clashes erupted, leading to the burning of mattresses that the governor intended to donate.

A cow was also slaughtered.

The Kenyan DAILY POST