Thursday, September 28, 2023 – British media personality, Piers Morgan has urged Victor Osimhen to join English club Arsenal as the striker considers suing his own club Napoli for taunting him on social media.

The striker is currently embroiled in a fight with the Italian outfit following a video posted on the club’s TikTok account mocking him for his penalty miss against Bologna, and another one comparing him to a coconut.

His agent Roberto Calenda has threatened to take legal action against Napoli for the disparaging videos.

In a tweet via his X (formerly Twitter) account, Morgan wrote: “Don’t take this terrible treatment @victorosimhen9 – come to Arsenal instead.”

The 24-year-old was linked with a move to the Premier League last summer with Manchester United and Chelsea showing strong interest in his services.