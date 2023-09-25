Monday, September 25, 2023 – An elderly man was interviewed by a podcaster and when asked what advice he would like to give to young men, he advised them not to get married.

He said a man has all the freedom in the world until he gets married.

‘’What advice would you give to your younger self,’’ the podcaster asked the elderly man.

‘’Don’t get married. Forget about population, it will grow automatically. Once you get married, you are jailed,’’ he said.

Watch the video.

