Friday, September 15, 2023 – President William Ruto’s economic advisor, Dr David Ndii has urged Kenyans not to expect anything good coming from the Kenya Kwanza Alliance regime.

In a series of tweets that shocked Kenyans on Friday, Ndii who is an Oxford-trained economist, dismissed any possibility of the current administration turning around the economy as its owners had promised during the campaigns.

Ndii’s comments came hours after the Energy Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) released the fuel prices for the period between September 15 to October 14.

EPRA increased the cost of Super Petrol to Sh211.64, Diesel to Sh200.99, and Kerosene to Sh202.61 per litre in Nairobi.

Ndii in his tweet said the economic mess was created over a decade ago and it would not be cleared without compatriots bearing the brunt.

“This expectation that Kenya can abuse credit for a decade and the same people can make consequences go away painlessly just because there was a game of musical chairs we call elections? Are we sober? I told you two years ago Kenya was in receivership. Nothing has changed,” Ndii wrote on his X page

