Monday, September 25, 2023 – Kenyans are now on their own, if the remarks by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua are anything to go by.

This is after he defended President William Ruto’s government over the dire state of the economy which he said has been orchestrated by the global economic crisis.

He said the sky-rocketing fuel prices were a global challenge, reaffirming the government’s commitment to revive the country’s economy.

He also expressed the government’s effort to mitigate the challenges facing many Kenyans among them the distribution of subsidized fertilizer and capitation for the vulnerable among others.

However, he asked senior government officials to show empathy to Kenyans over the economic challenges they are going through, and instead, advised them to give them hope that all will be well.

He spoke at Kiandege village in Ndaragwa Constituency during the funeral service of the late Teresia Wangechi Mwangi, mother to KDF Vice Chief of Defence Forces Jonah Maina Mwangi, who succumbed after a short illness.

At the same time, the DP castigated leaders giving contradictory statements about the Kenyan economy and cost of living.

He observed that the government under the leadership of President William Ruto was on the right track and was stable, therefore Kenyans should expect a basket full of goodies from Dr. Ruto after his United States visit.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.