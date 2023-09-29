Friday, September 29, 2023 – Former US first daughter, Ivanka Trump, is among the Trump family members prosecutors plan to call in the fraud trial set to start next week Monday in New York.

According to Mail Online, she is among three Trump children listed as witnesses in the case, after Judge Arthur Engoron issued a stunning ruling finding Trump and his company committed fraud over a period of years.

New York state AG Letitia James has sued Trump and his firm for $250 million in damages, in a trial where the penalty phase kicks off next week following Engoron’s summary judgement ruling.

Prosecutors also plan to call former Trump fixer Michael Cohen, who testified to Congress in 2019 and leveled charges that Trump would inflate assets’ values when communicating with lenders, then cut them back in tax filings. Those alleged practices are at the heart of Engoron’s ruling of fraud.

He said Trump goosed his net worth by as much as $2 billion.

Also set to be called is former Trump Organization exec Allen Weisselberg, who pleaded guilty to tax fraud last year. Under a plea agreement, he will serve five months in prison in exchange for testimony.

Trump’s defense team plans to call 128 witnesses, NBC reported.

Trump Organization exec Eric Trump shared a series of tweets hitting back at the ruling, which also hits at any entity controlled or beneficially owned by his father, him, and Donald Trump Jr.

‘As absurd as this case is, Judge Engoron knows that I have done absolutely nothing wrong. Any impartial judge looking at the facts, and extensive testimony, would have never allowed my name to be dragged through the mud. Frankly, it’s cruel,’ he posted on X, the former Twitter site Wednesday.

That came after a Tuesday post, where he wrote: ‘While everyone can see that this case is egregious, the only thing worse than weaponizing the legal system against a political opponent is unfairly going after their family. Both the Attorney General and the Judge know I had absolutely NOTHING to do with this case.’