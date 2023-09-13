Wednesday, September 13, 2023 – A rogue police officer attached to a police station in Kisii is on the spot for subjecting his wife to physical abuse.

The violent cop identified as Eric Anyega Ondigo assaulted his wife a few days ago and almost disfigured her face.

This is not the first time he is beating her up.

He has assaulted her several times and whenever she reports him, his fellow cops protect him.

‘’The police in that area have refused to help her because the culprit is one of them. He is very violent and is slowly killing her,’’ a source revealed.

Renowned activist Boniface Mwangi exposed the rogue police officer on his Twitter handle.

