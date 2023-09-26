Monday, September 25, 2023 – Singer Doja Cat threw a shade on the Kardashians by describing them as “plastic” on her new song “W-t Vagina”.

“Tell me why ol’ shorty walkin’ like she got a stick in her ass,” Doja Cat raps on the song. “And pretty face, plastic, it’s givin’ Kardashian.”

Several people on social media have approved the rapper’s subtle dig at the Kardashian clan, whereas, others showed their disagreement.

The Kardashian-Jenner family has long been scrutinized by fans for allegedly getting too much plastic surgery.

Most recently, Kylie Jenner admitted to getting breast implants before she got pregnant with daughter Stormi, 5, after years of denying getting work done.