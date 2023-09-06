Wednesday, September 6, 2023 – Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias has been arrested by the police after allegedly getting physical with a woman.

The 27-year-old starting pitcher was taken into custody in the L.A. area just after 11 PM, and transported to an LAPD jail, where he was booked around 1 AM.

Bond was set at $50K and after 4 hours behind bars, Urias who is earning over $14 million this season posted and was released around 5 AM Monday morning.

Urias was scheduled to attend the LAFC game Sunday night featuring Lionel Messi, but it’s unclear if the alleged incident happened at BMO Stadium.

The Dodgers confirmed his arrest in a statement that read;

“We are aware of an incident involving Julio Urías. While we attempt to learn all the facts, he will not be traveling with the team. The organization has no further comment at this time.”

This is not the first time Julio has been arrested for domestic violence. Back in May 2019, Urias was involved in an alleged incident at the Beverly Center mall in Beverly Hills. Urias was accused of pushing a woman he was with, however, the alleged victim told investigators she simply fell.