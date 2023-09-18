Monday, September 18, 2023 – Luis Rubiales is reportedly selling his £1.2million Madrid home amid growing legal fees after the kiss-gate scandal.

The former Spanish FA president resigned in a recent interview with Piers Morgan after weeks of criticism over his conduct after the Women’s World Cup final. Rubiales kissed midfielder Jenni Hermoso on the mouth after Spain’s victory over England in Sydney last month.

The 33-year-old footballer later came out to say the kiss was not consensual, and a lawsuit has been filed against Rubiales for sexual assault and coercion.

According to a sexual consent law passed last year, he could face a fine or a prison sentence of one to four years if found guilty of sexual assault.

Rubiales admitted in his interview with Morgan that the kiss was ‘a mistake’ but insisted ‘there was no harm, no sexual content, no aggression.’

It now seems as though the former Spanish FA chief may sell his home to help fund the legal battle, with the Sun reporting that Rubiales’ £1.2 m home in Madrid has been put on the market.

The two-bedroom property is said to feature a swimming pool and underfloor heating, and is located close to Madrid’s city centre.

Reports in Spanish outlet La Vanguardia claim Rubiales bought the duplex a year ago and fully renovated it for £1.1m.

He is already making sizable payments from a previous legal agreement, as El Mundo report the 46-year-old pays his ex-wife €800 (£689) a month for each of their three daughters following the couple’s separation in 2013.